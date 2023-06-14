Begin typing your search...
Canada says trying to ease deportation threat
TORONTO: The Canadian government is developing a process to ensure that a large number of Indian students facing the prospect of deportation on charges of obtaining visas using fake admission letters will get an opportunity to prove that they were taken advantage of, immigration minister Sean Fraser has said. The Indian students, mostly from Punjab, face deportation from Canada after the authorities here found their admission offer letters to educational institutions fake. The matter came to light when students applied for permanent residency.
