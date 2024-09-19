Canada reduces study permits for international students

OTTAWA: Canada has announced to reduce study permits for international students, a move that is likely to affect many Indian nationals.

In a post on X late Wednesday night, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, "We’re granting 35% fewer international student permits this year. And next year, that number’s going down by another 10%."

"Immigration is an advantage for our economy - but when bad actors abuse the system and take advantage of students, we crack down," he said.

The move comes as the Canadian government is looking to reduce the number of temporary residents.

Canada is one of the most sought-after destinations for Indian students. Trudeau's announcement is likely to impact many Indian students who wish to study in Canada.

According to the website of the High Commission of India in Ottawa, education is a key area of mutual interest between India and Canada. India is the largest source country of foreign students with an estimated 427,000 Indian students studying in Canada.