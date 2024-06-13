Canada backs Tibetan self-determination motion, stuns China

OTTAWA: The recent motion passed by the Canadian House of Commons acknowledging Tibetan self-determination has left China surprised. The motion, proposed by Alexis Brunelle-Duceppe, a Member of Parliament representing the Bloc Quebecois, gained unanimous support from attending MPs during Monday's session.

Expressing satisfaction with the outcome, the Canada Tibet Committee (CTC) declared on social media platform X, "Thrilled to announce that the Parliament of Canada has passed a unanimous motion declaring Tibet's right to self-determination."

The relationship between China and Tibet has long been complex and marked by historical tensions.

China asserts sovereignty over Tibet, viewing it as an integral part of its territory. However, Tibetans, led by the Dalai Lama and the exiled Tibetan government, advocate for greater autonomy or even independence.

China's control over Tibet traces back to the 1950s when Chinese troops entered the region and established authority.

The 17 Point Agreement of 1951 formalised Tibet's incorporation into the People's Republic of China, though it remains disputed by Tibetan activists who argue it was signed under duress.

Under Chinese governance, Tibet has faced political, economic, and social control, with controversial policies implemented by Beijing.

Tibetans often feel marginalised and oppressed, with reports of human rights abuses, restrictions on religious freedom, and attempts at cultural assimilation.