Cambodian, Thai leaders to meet in Malaysia over ongoing border conflict

BANGKOK: Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai are scheduled to meet on Monday in Malaysia to talk over ongoing border conflict.

"I will lead a Cambodian delegation to attend a special meeting in Kuala Lumpur," Hun Manet said in a post on his official social media platforms Sunday night, adding that "the purpose of this meeting is to achieve an immediate ceasefire."

"I'd like to thank [Malaysian] Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for his initiative and coordination to organise and host this special meeting," he added.

Thai government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said on Sunday that Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai will lead a delegation to Malaysia for discussions on the Thai-Cambodian border issue.

In a statement, Jirayu Houngsub said Phumtham will travel to Malaysia on Monday at the invitation of Anwar Ibrahim, Prime minister of Malaysia, the current ASEAN chair, Xinhua news agency reported.

Armed clashes between Cambodian and Thai soldiers over disputed border areas entered a fifth day on Monday, Cambodian defence ministry's undersecretary of state and spokesperson Lieutenant General Maly Socheata said.

Earlier today, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that Cambodia and Thailand are set to commence high-level talks in Malaysia, aiming to achieve an immediate ceasefire amid the escalating border clashes between the two nations.

“Cambodia and Thailand are scheduled to begin high-level talks in Malaysia shortly in hopes of achieving an immediate ceasefire. State Department officials are on the ground in Malaysia to assist these peace efforts. Both President Donald Trump and I remain engaged with our respective counterparts for each country and are monitoring the situation very closely. We want this conflict to end as soon as possible,” read a press statement issued by Rubio.

Meanwhile, Rubio on Sunday held separate telephonic conversations with Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, urging both nations to de-escalate tensions immediately and agree to a ceasefire over the ongoing border dispute between the two countries.