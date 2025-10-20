Cambodian PM officially opens kingdom's biggest airport

KENDAL: Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on Monday officially inaugurated the Techo International Airport (TIA) here, the biggest new airport in the Southeast Asian country.

In his address during the inauguration ceremony, Hun Manet said the $2.3 billion world-class airport has replaced the old Phnom Penh International Airport, which was completely closed, Xinhua News Agency reported.

"The TIA is Cambodia's biggest airport at present," he said. "I'm confident that the TIA will become a catalyst for Cambodia's economic and tourism growth, helping attract more investors and tourists."

Hun Manet said the 4F-level international airport would facilitate air travel and air cargo transport, further broadening Cambodia's connection to the region and the world.

He added that the airport would become a main passenger and logistics hub in the kingdom.

According to the Prime Minister, the TIA, with a dual 4-km runway, is capable of accommodating long-haul flights and the landing of all kinds of aircraft.

Work on the airport project began in 2020, with the China State Construction Engineering Corporation being the contractor.

Invested by Cambodia Airport Investment Co., Ltd, the TIA has been developed on an area of 2,600 hectares in southern Kandal and Takeo provinces, some 20 km from the capital Phnom Penh.

Pung Kheav Se, Chairman of Cambodia Airport Investment Corporation, the major shareholder in the TIA, said that in Phase 1, a main passenger terminal building, airfields, ancillary buildings, a general aviation and permanent VVIP Terminals, among other supporting infrastructures, had been constructed.

"It is a gateway, an economic catalyst, and a symbol of the aspirations of Cambodia," he said.

Kheav Se said the TIA is built for the future, planned in 3 phases with the design capacity of 13 million passengers for Phase 1, 30 million passengers for Phase 2 and 50 million passengers for Phase 3.

Cambodia currently has three international airports in operation. They are the TIA, the Siem Reap Angkor International Airport, and the Sihanouk International Airport.



