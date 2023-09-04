Begin typing your search...

Cambodian PM heads to Indonesia for ASEAN Summit

Government spokesman Pen Bona said it is Hun Manet's first international appearance as the PM of Cambodia after he took office on August 22

ByIANSIANS|4 Sep 2023 6:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-04 06:00:12.0  )
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet

PHNOM PENH: Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on Monday left for for the 43rd summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and related meetings in Jakarta, Indonesia, a senior official said.

Government spokesman Pen Bona said it is Hun Manet's first international appearance as the Prime Minister of Cambodia after he took office on August 22, reports Xinhua news agency.

Themed "ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth" with a focus on propelling the ASEAN Community Vision 2025, the 43rd ASEAN Summit and related meetings will be held from Tuesday to Thursday.

Founded in 1967, the ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

