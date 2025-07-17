Cambodia makes 1,000 arrests in latest crackdown on cybercrime

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia on Wednesday said that an order by Prime Minister Hun Manet for government bodies to crackdown on criminal cybercrime operations being run in the country had resulted in the arrest of more than 1,000 suspects so far this week.

Hun Manet issued the order authorising state action for “maintaining and protecting security, public order, and social safety.”

“The government has observed that online scams are currently causing threats and insecurity in the world and the region. In Cambodia, foreign criminal groups have also infiltrated to engage in online scams,” Hun Manet's statement, dated Tuesday, said.