British Tamil MP Uma Kumaran evokes nostalgia with pic of comfort meal - dosa and sambal

CHENNAI: Newly minted Stratford and Bow MP Uma Kumaran on Sunday shared a picture of a comfort meal she had with her parents - a crispy, golden dosa served with delicious sambal on a pyrex glass plate.



The tweet resonated with the Tamil diaspora who left several comments expressing their love for the culinary combination.

"It’s been so long since I sat down to eat with my parents, mum wanted to make roast but I had other ideas… Dosa and sambal. With the added nostalgia of the pyrex dish #IYKYK (if you know you know)," Uma wrote on 'X'.

Dosas are crepes made from fermented batter of rice and lentils while sambal, a Sri Lankan condiment, is made from freshly grated coconut, chilli peppers, lime juice, and salt.



The Labour MP's quip on the staple pyrex dish plate used to serve the Sunday meal evoked feelings of nostalgia among some Sri Lankan Tamil netizens. A netizen commented, "At my mother-in-law’s now and could probably fish that exact same Pyrex dish out of a cupboard." Uma concurred, replying with a laughing emoji, "it's a classic!"

Another 'X' user commented, "The difficult part in making coconut Sambal is finding the right coconut."

A fellow Labour MP, Sunny Leong, tempted by the food, asked her on X, "Can I have some pleaseeeee."

On Friday, Uma Kumaran became the first-ever Member of Parliament for Stratford and Bow constituency and the first-ever Tamil woman to become a member of the UK Parliament.

She secured 19,145 votes in the British parliamentary elections against the Conservative Party candidate who finished fourth with only 3,144 votes.

Lauding Uma Kumaran for her achievement, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had said on 'X', "You bring great pride to the Tamil community."

The British Tamil woman MP's family had migrated to England to escape from the brutal civil war in Sri Lanka that killed thousands of Tamils.