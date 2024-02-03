Bob Blackman raises concern over British media's biased reporting of Ram Mandir

LONDON: UK Member of Parliament Bob Blackman has raised concern over the British media's biased reporting of the Ram Mandir. The MP while speaking in the UK parliament on Friday, said: "Last week in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, the Ram Mandir was consecrated. This was of great joy to Hindus across the world as being the birthplace of Lord Ram."

He said: "Very sadly, the BBC, in their coverage reported, of course, that this was the site of the destruction of a mosque forgetting the fact that it had been a temple for more than 2000 years before that happened and that the Muslims had been allocated a five-acre site on which to erect a mosque adjacent to the town."

The MP further asked other parliament members to "allow time for a debate in government time on the impartiality of the BBC and its failure to provide a decent record of what is actually going on all over the world." Blackman in a post on X said that constituents have raised concerns surrounding the BBC's biased reporting of the Ram Mandir.

He said that as an avid supporter of the rights of Hindus, "this article has caused great disharmony." "The BBC must be able to provide a decent record of what is going on across the world," he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 109th edition of 'Mann ki Baat' on Sunday, highlighted the significance of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and how it united the nation. In his latest address, PM Modi mentioned that the governance of Lord Rama has been a source of inspiration for the makers of the Constitution.

"Friends, the occasion of Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya seems to have bound around a common thread, crores of people of the country together. Everyone's feelings are unanimous, everyone's devotion is in unison... Ram is in everyone's words, Ram is in everyone's heart. During this period, many people of the country sang Ram Bhajans dedicating them at the feet of Shri Ram. On the evening of the 22nd of January, the entire country lit Ram Jyoti and celebrated Diwali. During this time, the country saw the power of togetherness, which is also a major basis for our resolves of a developed India," said PM Modi.