BNP thanks India for recognising Bangladesh election verdict, hopes for stronger bilateral ties

"We thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for congratulating our leader, Tarique Rahman. It is great that a democratic country is supposed to recognise the verdict of the people, and Mr Narendra Modi has done this. We thank him," he said.

"We, also on behalf of our party, thank him, and we believe that under the leadership of our leader, Mr Tarique Rahman, the relation between these two countries and the people of these two countries will be strengthened," he added.