Blow to Biden as poll shows Trump in lead for US presidential election

NEW YORK: Donald Trump has nudged ahead of Joe Biden in national polling for the 2024 presidential election, a survey revealed, a day after the US president branded his predecessor as "despicable" at an event in California, the media reported.

The Wall Street Journal poll shows Biden with the lowest approval rating of his presidency, a finding broadly in line with other recent studies that have sparked concern in Democratic circles less than a year before voters go to the polls.

It shows Trump leading Biden by four points, 47 per cent to 43 per cent, the first time this survey has shown that the former US president is favored in a head-to-head test of the likely 2024 White House matchup, the WSJ said.

When five potential third-party and independent candidates are included, drawing a combined 17 per cent support, Trump’s lead expands to six points, 37-31, The Guardian reported.

Although Biden has expressed his desire to run for a second term, many in the Democratic party would like to see him stand down, fearing his advancing age - 81 on election day and 86 after eight years in the White House if he wins next year - will turn off voters.

The indictment of the president's son, Hunter Biden, in California on Thursday on nine criminal tax charges places additional obstacles in his path to re-election, The Guardian reported.