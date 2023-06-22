Begin typing your search...

Blast at BBQ shop in northwest China kills 31

The blast in Yinchuan, capital of Ningxia region, was caused by a leaking liquefied petroleum gas tank at the restaurant, Xinhua reported on Thursday.

ByReutersReuters|22 Jun 2023 3:30 AM GMT
Blast at BBQ shop in northwest China kills 31
BEIJING: A gas explosion at a barbecue restaurant on Wednesday night in China's northwestern Ningxia region killed 31, according to state-run Xinhua news agency.

Seven people were still undergoing treatment for burns and cuts from broken glass, according to Xinhua.

Seven people were still undergoing treatment for burns and cuts from broken glass, according to Xinhua.

