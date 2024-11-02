Biggest and ‘most complete' dinosaur skeleton to go on sale on November 16

NEW DELHI: Vulcain is the largest and most complete dinosaur that stands above them all. It is the ancient find of a lifetime, Olivier Collin du Bocage, founder and auctioneer of Collin du Bocage, said in a statement.

With the market for dinosaur skeleton continuing to surge since the sale of T-Rex Sue in 1997 for USD 8.4 million and the record sale of Apex Stegosaurus for USD 44.6 million dollars earlier this year, the sale of Vulcain is expected to be one for the record books.

The purchaser will be given the GPS point and excavation plan together with an osteological map and the rights to officially re-name the dinosaur as well as copyrights of the specimen.

Vulcain, one of the most complete sauropod fossils from the Late Jurassic Morrison Formation, has been studied by renowned paleontology experts, including Christian Foth from the University of Rostock in Germany who recently uncovered the specimen to be a new dinosaur species.

According to their analysis, the Vulcain dinosaur shares features common to both Apatosaurus and Brontosaurus, but matches more closely with Apatosaurus ajax while sharing characteristics with Apatosaurus louisae, another recognised species of Apatosaurus.

Thus, this unique mix of characteristics suggests it could represent an intermediate species between Apatosaurus ajax and Apatosaurus louisae.

Based on materials and deposits found in the fossiliferous soil layer, it was classified as an herbivore.

In comparison with the Apatosaurus specimen on display at the Natural History Museum in New York, which is made up of the skeletons of three different individual dinosaurs, Vulcain is 80 percent a complete dinosaur and also possesses a part of its skull and gastralia (floating bones) which are rare elements absent from most of the specimens found.

"Already in the field we could see that it was impressive, a sort of giant Mikado. We were very impressed, because not only is the apatosaurus much rarer than the diplodocus, but we could also see that it was an exceptional specimen," said Pascal Godefroit, palaeontology at Belgium's Royal Institute of Natural Sciences.

Godefroit had witnessed the discovery of Vulcain as his team was working on the same site, excavating a Diplodocus.

These findings, along with the palaeontology community and scientists at fossil fairs and the art and auction world all abuzz about the rise of dinosaur specimens, has raised greater interest and speculation surrounding where Vulcain will go home to after going under the gavel on November 16.

The giant American dinosaur has been on display at the Chteau de Dampierre-en-Yvelines outside Paris and has received a record number of more than 40,000 visitors to date since the exhibition opened in July.

The dinosaur will be on public exhibition from November 3 to 16 at the 17th century chateau.