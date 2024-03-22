Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay thanks PM Narendra Modi for his visit

THIMPU: Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being conferred with Bhutan's highest civilian award and expressed his gratitude to PM Modi for visiting Bhutan despite his busy schedule. "We are deeply grateful that PM Modi visited Bhutan despite his busy schedule...We had some problems with the weather, but he overcame that and today he arrived in person to receive the award. All of us are extremely delighted," Tshering Tobgay said in an interview with ANI

Tobgay also thanked PM Modi for offering assistance for Bhutan's 13th Five-Year plan. "On behalf of the entire country, on behalf of all the Bhutanese people, I wish to offer our heartiest congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modiji for receiving Bhutan's highest civilian award.... There's a lot of work back home. India is a big country with a huge population and there's a looming election, yet he chose to come to Bhutan."

Tobgay said that PM Modi whom he refers to as his elder brother, has offered his support and his government's assistance, for Bhutan's 13 five-year plan. And for that, on behalf of all the people of Bhutan, I would like to offer my gratitude to the PM and the people of India.

" Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck today conferred on PM Narendra Modi the 'Order of the Druk Gyalpo;, the highest honour of the Himalayan country. As per ranking and precedence established, the Order of the Druk Gyalpo was instituted as the decoration for lifetime achievement and is the pinnacle of the honour system in Bhutan, taking precedence over all orders, decorations and medals.

In his address at Tendrelthang Festival Ground in Thimphu, PM Modi thanked the Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck for the honour and termed it "not my personal achievement" but an "honour of India and 140 crore Indians."

"I humbly accept this honour on behalf of all Indians in this great land of Bhutan and thank you all from the bottom of my heart for this honour," PM Modi said. He said, "Today is a big day in my life as an Indian. You have honoured me with Bhutan's highest national award. Every award is special in itself, but when an award is received from another country, it strengthens the confidence that both our countries are moving in the right direction."

"This honour is not my personal achievement. It is the honour of India and 140 crore Indians. I humbly accept this honour on behalf of all Indians in this great land of Bhutan and thank you all from the bottom of my heart for this honour," he added. Earlier in the day, PM Modi called on Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck at the Tashichho Dzong Palace in Thimphu. PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome there.

PM Modi, who is on a two-day state visit to Bhutan, met with his Bhutanese counterpart, Tshering Tobgay and reviewed bilateral ties. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the multifaceted partnership between India and Bhutan. PM Modi and Tobgay held discussions on various aspects of the multifaceted bilateral relations and forged an understanding to further enhance cooperation in sectors such as renewable energy, agriculture, youth exchange, environment and forestry, and tourism, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) press release.

In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "India, Bhutan Furthering a partnership rooted in mutual trust, understanding and goodwill. PM @narendramodi held discussions with PM @tsheringtobgay of Bhutan in Thimphu. The leaders reviewed bilateral ties and reaffirmed commitment to further strengthen the multi-faceted partnership." In a press release, MEA stated, "Ahead of the meeting, Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister of Bhutan witnessed exchange of several MoUs/Agreements on energy, trade, digital connectivity, space, agriculture, youth connect among others."

According to the foreign ministry press release, India and Bhutan share long-standing and exceptional ties characterized by utmost trust, goodwill, and mutual understanding at all levels