Bhutan lauds India's Maitri initiative, says we were "fortunate" to receive 1.5L doses of COVID vaccines

THIMPHU [Bhutan]: Praising India's Maitri initiative, Bhutan's Health Minister Lyonpo Tandin Wangchuk, has said that the people of Bhutan were fortunate to receive 150,000 doses of vaccines from it during COVID-19.

He said that not only has it enhanced the friendship between the two nations, but everyone also remembers it.

"During the COVID, I think the Bhutan Government and the people of Bhutan were fortunate to receive 150,000 doses of vaccines from the Maitri initiative launched by the Government of India. That has enhanced the friendship and everyone remembers it," the Bhutanese Health Minister told ANI.

Notably, Vaccine Maitri is a humanitarian initiative undertaken by the Indian government to provide COVID-19 vaccines to countries around the world.

The Bhutanese Health Minister, as he went on to speak, stated "In the initiative was announced yesterday by PM Narendra Modi, the 13th Five-Year Plan and we are very grateful to the Government and people of India for the 100 Billion commitment in the Plan."

He said that it is largely through the strong partnership between India and Bhutan that a lot has been done in the health sector.

"In the health sector, it is largely done through the partnership of the Government of Bhutan and the Government of India, including this, and then the three referral hospitals. So, in the 13th Five-Year Plan, we will be initiating the Cancer Hospital," he said.

"Right now, we are sending all Cancer patients to India. After a few years, once we realise the Cancer Hospital, I think that will enhance the health service system in Bhutan again."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Mother and Child Hospital along with his Bhutanese counterpart, Dasho Tshering Tobgay in Thimphu.

Bhutanese Prime Minister Tobgay expressed his gratitude towards the Indian government for fully funding the construction of the state-of-the-art hospital.

Speaking to ANI prior to the inauguration of the hospital, Bhutan PM Tobgay said, "In a while, Prime Minister (Modi) is going to inaugurate this wonderful hospital. The Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Mother and Child Hospital has been fully funded by the Government of India."

"This is going to go a long way in improving the lives of the Bhutanese while especially ensuring the good health of our mothers and children," he said.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi announced a substantial assistance package of 10,000 crores for Bhutan's 13th five-year plan, further solidifying the bond between the two countries.

In his address at Tendrelthang Festival Ground in Thimphu on Friday, PM Modi said, "We will work on new possibilities in connectivity, infrastructure, trade and energy sector between India and Bhutan. There should be a new airport for better air connectivity, new rail links between Gelephu to Kokrajhar, Samtse to Banarhat, operation of waterways through Brahmaputra, we will soon see these completed rapidly. Integrated Check Posts will also be built to further strengthen the trade infrastructure."

"As always, there will be our full cooperation and support for the Thirteenth Five Year Plan of the Government of Bhutan. I would also like to announce to my brothers and sisters of Bhutan that the Government of India will provide a support of Rs 10 thousand crore in this direction in the next five years," he added.

Prime Minister Tobgay lauded this gesture, hailing Prime Minister Modi as a "friend and elder brother" whose visit to Bhutan was warmly received by its citizens.

"Bhutan was honoured to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his two-day state visit to our country. The visit could not have gone any better. He was welcomed with an open heart by every citizen of Bhutan. And this visit, this historic visit, is going to further strengthen the already strong relations between our two countries and our people," PM Tobgay added.

PM Modi arrived on a two-day state visit to Bhutan on Friday, March 22.