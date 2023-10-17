Bhutan Football Federation, UN to promote Sustainable Development Goals

THIMPHU: The United Nations in Bhutan and the Bhutan Football Federation have come together to promote Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through the game of football, The Bhutan Live reported.

The "Football for the Goals" initiative was launched during the finale of the Bhutan Higher Secondary School Football Championship at the Changlimithang stadium in Thimphu on Friday.

The five-month campaign will focus on health and well-being, protecting children and youth, gender equality and women empowerment, and climate action.

The Bhutan Football Federation said it pledges to make use of football to address pressing issues and bring positive change in society. Meanwhile, the United Nations said it recognizes the influence of football in Bhutan and its potential to promote the Sustainable Development Goals.

Andrea James, the UNICEF Representative to Bhutan, said that UNICEF wants to highlight the issues like mental health and substance abuse which he noted is on the rise in Bhutan, according to The Bhutan Live report.

"We really want to highlight issues like mental health and substance abuse, which we know is on the rise in Bhutan, gender-based violence and climate change, and we really want to spark conversations at the family level, at the community level, to really affect change for children and their families," The Bhutan Live quoted Andrea James as saying.

The "Football for the Goals" initiative seeks to empower young Bhutanese with football's influence to create positive change among people, The Bhutan Live reported. According to a joint press release, innovative and inclusive approaches are needed to bring positive social change.

World leaders at the Sustainable Development Summit in 2015 adopted 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015, provides a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet, now and into the future, according to a statement from the United Nations.

The 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are an urgent call for action by all nations in a global partnership.

UN in the statement said, "They recognize that ending poverty and other deprivations must go hand-in-hand with strategies that improve health and education, reduce inequality, and spur economic growth - all while tackling climate change and working to preserve our oceans and forests."