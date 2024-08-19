Bangladesh's interim govt focused on improving law and order situation says new security adviser

DHAKA: A newly-appointed top Bangladeshi security official on Monday acknowledged that law and order is the main challenge for the interim government and said that the new administration is focused on improving the situation as quickly as possible.

Talking to the media, Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury emphasised the urgency of addressing security concerns and outlined his dual responsibilities in both home affairs and agriculture.

"Our main challenge at the Ministry of Home Affairs is law and order. We are focused on improving the situation as quickly as possible,” Chowdhury, who was appointed on Friday, was quoted as saying by the UNB news.

Within three days of his appointment, Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hussain was replaced as home adviser in the interim government of Bangladesh by Lt Gen (retd) Chowdhury, amid criticism of the ex-army officer's conduct by student leaders, media reports on Saturday said.

The law and order situation deteriorated in Bangladesh after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India on August 5 following massive protests against her government over a controversial quota system in government jobs.

Over 230 people were killed in the incidents of violence that erupted across the country following the fall of the Hasina-led Awami League government, taking the death toll to more than 600 since the massive protest by students first started in mid-July.

An interim government was formed after the fall of the Hasina-led government, and 84-year-old Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus was appointed as its Chief Adviser.

The interim government has transferred the chiefs of 32 police stations in Dhaka and another 18 other officers-in-charge. With the latest transfer, the heads of all 50 police stations under the Dhaka Metropolitan Police have been transferred now.

Talking to the media, Chowdhury also discussed his objectives in the agriculture sector, saying his goal is to increase production and ensure that “we can feed more people.”

Earlier in the day, Chowdhury met with UN Resident Coordinator Gwyn Lewis and discussed the United Nations’ potential support in various sectors.

“Our discussions centred on the types of assistance they can provide in this situation and which areas we are seeking help in,” he said.

On the Rohingya crisis, he said that the government has requested additional support from the UN. “The Rohingya population is growing daily, with 1.2 million people now in the country. The costs are escalating, and it’s uncertain how long we can sustain this,” he said.

Chowdhury also said that a UN fact-finding mission is expected to arrive in Bangladesh next week.

“We discussed the kind of support they will offer and what assistance we require from them,” he added.