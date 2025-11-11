Bangladesh’s deposed PM Hasina condemns Delhi blast

DHAKA: Deposed Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina has strongly condemned the explosion in the Indian capital on Monday that killed at least 12 people and wounded several others.

“The appalling terrorist attack in New Delhi is unacceptable under any circumstances,” Hasina said in a statement posted on Awami League’s social media.

Hasina said the Awami League extended its full support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi “in this principled struggle against terrorism”.

“We firmly believe there is no place — and no forgiveness — for such heinous crimes against humanity in today’s civilized world,” she said.

“These extremist terrorist groups strike at the very foundations of a secular, humane and welfare-oriented state,” she added.

She said the terrorist groups, “rooted in Pakistan, have infiltrated networks across countries, including Bangladesh, and were carrying out attacks in India to undermine regional peace and stability”.

“Wherever the roots of terrorism lie, they must be eradicated completely. Those who support these terrorist groups in Bangladesh and elsewhere are enemies of humanity, and we strongly denounce them as well,” she said.

Hasina expressed deep sorrow for the deceased and extended her condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

A student-led violent street protest dubbed July Uprising toppled her Awami League government on August 5, 2024 when she took refuge in India.

The Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi earlier expressed deep condolences over the tragic death and injuries in the blast near Red Fort in New Delhi.

A powerful explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing nine people and injuring 20 others. The death toll rose to 12 on Tuesday, with three more people succumbing to injuries, police said.