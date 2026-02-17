Bangladesh Nationalist Party MPs elect Tarique Rahman as leader of parliamentary party

The development came even as all the newly elected members of parliament from across the parties took the oath of office, ending the stalemate over Constitution Reform Council.

Bangladesh’s right-wing Jamaat-e-Islami's newly elected MPs initially refused to take the oath of office after the victorious BNP declined to take the pledge as members of “Constitution Reform Council”.

Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasirudin administered the oath of office to the BNP MPs inside the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban in the first phase, and Jamaat MPs were next in line to take the oath.