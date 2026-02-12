Bangladesh elections: Violence erupts at several polling booths, BNP leader killed

These incidents unfolded hours after polling began, reflecting the deteriorating law and order situation and volatile security landscape in Bangladesh. Amid the escalating violence, a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader, Mohibuzzaman Kochi, died at the Alia Madrasa polling station in Khulna district.

Citing eyewitnesses and police, Bangladesh's leading Bengali daily Jugantor reported that tension arose between BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami supporters on Thursday morning near the Alia Madras Academic Building. Former Khulna Sadar Thana BNP organising secretary Yusuf Harun Majnu said, "There was tension at the centre since morning.