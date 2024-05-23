Balochistan HC dismisses plea seeking Article 6 proceedings against Imran Khan

BALOCHISTAN: The Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Thursday dismissed a plea seeking Article 6 proceedings against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The plea was heard by a two-member bench of BHC, including Chief Justice Hashim Kakar and Justice Shaukat Rakhshani.

The court dismissed the plea based on jurisdiction. recommended by

A senior Supreme Court lawyer, Abdul Razzaq Shar, argued that Khan violated the Constitution by advising the president to dissolve the National Assembly, and thus should be tried under Article 6.

The BHC bench after the initial hearing, last year, had issued notices to the additional attorney general and deputy attorney general and had asked for their response to the plea.

After impeachment as prime minister, the PTI founder is facing a number of cases under various charges, reported ARY News.

He is currently serving his jail term after conviction in cypher, toshakhana and 'illegal' marriage cases.