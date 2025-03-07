Ballet between elephant and dragon ‘only right choice’ for India-China ties, says Chinese foreign minister

BEIJING: A ballet between the elephant and the dragon contributing to each other's success is the “only right choice” for India-China relations, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday as he acknowledged positive strides in bilateral ties after the end of the military standoff in eastern Ladakh.

There is every reason for us to support each other rather than undermine each other or undercut each other, Wang, who is also a member of the powerful political bureau of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC), said at his annual press conference here.

A “cooperative pas de deux” between the dragon and the elephant is the “only right choice for both sides,” Wang said while replying to a question on how Beijing views the course of bilateral ties after the two countries ended the four-year stalemate in the ties.

Bilateral relations between the two Asian giants froze after the Galwan valley clash in eastern Ladakh in June 2020. The four year military standoff ended last year.

China-India relations have made positive strides over the past year after last year's breakthrough, he said.

The successful meeting between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kazan last October provided strategic guidance for the improvement and development of the bilateral ties, he said.

After that “both sides have earnestly followed through on the important common understandings of our leaders, strengthened exchanges and practical cooperation at all levels, and achieved a series of positive outcomes,” he added.

In an apparent reference to India stressing the importance of peace at borders for the development of relations, Wang reiterated China's oft repeated stand that the differences over the boundary or on other issues should not affect the overall bilateral ties.

As two ancient civilisations, India and China have enough wisdom and capability to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas pending a fair and reasonable solution to the boundary issue, said Wang.

“We should never allow bilateral relations to be defined by the boundary question or specific differences to affect the overall picture of our bilateral ties,” he said in his widely televised press conference held on the sidelines of China's annual parliament session currently underway.

There is every reason for us to support each other rather than undermine each other or undercut each other, he said, adding that both the countries should work with each other rather than guard against each other.

“This is the only path that truly serves the fundamental interests of the two countries,” Wang said.

As important members of the Global South, China and India have the responsibility to take a lead in opposing hegemonism and power politics, he said in an apparent reference to the United States.

The two countries must not only safeguard legitimate rights and interests of respective countries but also uphold the basic norms governing international relations, he said.

“If China and India join hands, the prospect of greater democracy in international affairs and the stronger Global South will improve greatly,” he said.

Wang said 2025 marks the 75th anniversary of China-India diplomatic relations. “China stands ready to work with India to sum up past experience and forge a path forward and advance China-India relations on the track of sound and stable development,” he said.

In 2024, India and China completed the disengagement process after firming up a pact for the withdrawal of troops from Depsang and Demchok, the last two friction points in eastern Ladakh, ending the over four years of freeze in ties.

After the finalisation of the pact, Modi and Xi held talks in Kazan on October 23 when the two sides decided to revive the various dialogue mechanisms.

Weeks later, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Wang held the 23rd Special Representatives (SR) dialogue in Beijing on December 18.

On January 26, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri travelled to Beijing and held talks with his Chinese counterpart Sun Weidong under the framework of the 'Foreign Secretary-Vice Minister' mechanism.