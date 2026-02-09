Babies among 53 dead or missing after migrant boat sinks off Libya, UN says

The UN's International Organisation for Migration said in a statement that the boat with 55 African migrants on board departed Libya's western town of Zawiya shortly before midnight on Thursday. Around six hours later, it began taking on water and capsized on Friday morning north of the town of Zuwara, it said.

Two Nigerian women survived the shipwreck and were rescued by Libyan authorities, IOM said. One of them said she lost her husband, while the other reported losing her two babies.