Begin typing your search...
Avalanche strikes Siachen base camp in Ladakh; three soldiers killed
The avalanche occurred in the 12,000-feet-high Siachen base camp area on Sunday
LEH: Three soldiers lost their lives when an avalanche struck Siachen, the world's highest battlefield, in the Union Territory of Ladakh, officials said on Tuesday.
The avalanche occurred in the 12,000-feet-high Siachen base camp area on Sunday, trapping three soldiers, including two Agniveers, the officials said.
They said a rescue operation was immediately launched, and the bodies of the trapped soldiers were retrieved
Next Story