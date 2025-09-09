Begin typing your search...

    Avalanche strikes Siachen base camp in Ladakh; three soldiers killed

    The avalanche occurred in the 12,000-feet-high Siachen base camp area on Sunday

    Avalanche strikes Siachen base camp in Ladakh (PTI)

    LEH: Three soldiers lost their lives when an avalanche struck Siachen, the world's highest battlefield, in the Union Territory of Ladakh, officials said on Tuesday.

    The avalanche occurred in the 12,000-feet-high Siachen base camp area on Sunday, trapping three soldiers, including two Agniveers, the officials said.

    They said a rescue operation was immediately launched, and the bodies of the trapped soldiers were retrieved

