At least 63 killed in multiple vehicle crash in western Uganda, police say
KAMPALA: At least 63 people were killed in an accident involving multiple vehicles on a highway in western Uganda, police said Wednesday.
The accident happened after midnight local time (2100 GMT Tuesday) on the highway to Gulu, a major city in northern Uganda.
Four vehicles, including two buses, were involved in the collision, which started when a bus driver attempted to overtake and hit a lorry head-on, according to police.
Fatal road crashes are common in Uganda, where roads are often narrow. Police usually blame such accidents on speeding drivers.
