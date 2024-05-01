At least 19 killed, dozens injured after highway collapses in southern China

BEIJING: At least 19 people have been killed after a part of a highway collapsed in Southern China's Guangdong province on Wednesday, Al Jazeera reported citing local media.

The state broadcaster said that a 17.9-metre (58.7-foot) stretch of the S12 highway between Meizhou city and Dabu county caved in at 2:10 am on Wednesday (18:10 GMT on Tuesday), trapping dozens of people in 18 vehicles.

"19 people have been confirmed dead, and 30 are receiving all-out emergency care in hospital", Al Jazeera reported citing CCTV. As per officials, the people who were taken were "not currently at risk." Videos circulating online shared by local news outlets showed flames and smoke billowing from a deep pit into which the cars appeared to have fallen. Currently, about 500 people are on-site for the rescue operation. The cause of the collapse is not known yet.