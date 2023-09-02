Army officer, 2 soldiers killed in gunbattle with militants in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: An army officer, two soldiers were killed in two separate gunbattles in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation on Friday on the reported presence of militants in Miran Shah area of North Waziristan district of KP, military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Friday night.

During the operation, a group of militants was spotted and intercepted by the security forces, and one terrorist killed and another injured, the statement said, adding that an officer and a soldier also lost their lives in the combat.

In another development, a soldier and a militant were killed late Thursday night in an exchange of fire between security personnel and terrorists in Tirah area in Khyber district of the province, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the ISPR.