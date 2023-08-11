Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande reviews commissioning of 185 officer cadets

LONDON: Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande reviewed the commissioning of 185 officer cadets as Army Officers at the prestigious Royal Military Academy Sandhurst as the Sovereign’s Representative.

The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst hosted the Sovereign’s Parade, where 185 Officer Cadets transformed into commissioned Army Officers. The highly anticipated event took place on August 11 amidst an atmosphere of pride and accomplishment.





Gracing the occasion on behalf of His Majesty the King was General Manoj Pande PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC, and Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army. General Pande’s presence underscores the esteemed connections between military forces and nations. His inspection of the Senior Intake of the parade was a reflection of mutual respect and shared aspirations.

General Pande did not only inspect the parade but also addressed the gathering, offering words of encouragement and inspiration to the newly commissioned officers. As a mark of distinction, he presented awards to prize winners, including the coveted Sword of Honour.









Addressing the event, Pande said, “Today, you don the mantle of a military leader. The role mandates you to lead by example, embedding the highest standards of professionalism, and integrity. As you grow in service, multi-faceted challenges will come your way. While the character of warfare is undergoing a change, the potential of disruptive technologies, advancement in cyberspace, and information domain and cooperation in the capabilities of...instruments of war, making the present day battle space more complex and lethal”.

He further said that the recent and ongoing conflicts have brought to the fore many important lessons at the strategic, operational and tactical level.

“The import of these will serve as relevant pointers, as you prepare yourselves for future wars. Remember, despite technological advancements, and the emergence of niche technologies, the impact and significance of the man or woman behind the gun, remains undiminished. It is the unwavering resolve, courage and banner of soldiers on the battlefield that will determine the ultimate victory.

Therefore, as a junior military leader, recognise the fundamental imperatives by yourself,” he said. The Army Chief said that training and equipping the command with the necessary skills, discipline and attitude will be crucial.





“Decision-making under difficult combat conditions comes next. Your orders and instructions, ought to stand on the edifice of knowledge, situation awareness and judgement. Finally, it is your impeccable moral integrity and strength of factor that will earn the trust and respect of your subordinates, peers and superiors. All through your service your professional military learning must remain an abiding pursuit,” he said.

Pande added, “...The ongoing contemporary developments, achieving the desired technological competencies and ability to adapt to change, attributes a leader. As you march up the steps of the old college, be cognisant of the fact that you follow the path taken by generations of distinguished British officers. You will do well to follow their examples and emulate the virtues, standards and values that they stood for".





A culmination of relentless dedication and 44 weeks of intensive training, the parade marked a significant milestone for the Officer Cadets of Commissioning Course 223. With the stroke of midnight on parade day, each Officer Cadet will officially receive HM the King’s Commission, symbolizing their commitment to serving their nation.

Adding to the international flavour of the occasion, 43 cadets hailing from 28 different countries stood shoulder-to-shoulder with their British counterparts.

The event is a testament to the academy’s global reputation and its role in fostering camaraderie among future military leaders from diverse backgrounds. The Sovereign’s Parade was not just a ceremony; it's a testament to the unwavering commitment of these Officer Cadets and their readiness to serve their nations with honour and dedication.

As they step into their roles as Army Officers, their journey at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst will serve as the foundation for their future endeavours in the defence of their countries.















