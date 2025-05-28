Begin typing your search...

    Applications open for Glasgow MBA scholarship; here is how you can apply

    They must have secured an unconditional offer for the September 2025 MBA programme intake or a conditional offer contingent only upon their IELTS score.

    28 May 2025
    Applications open for Glasgow MBA scholarship; here is how you can apply
    University of Glasgow (Instagram @uofglasgow)

    CHENNAI: It is offered by the University of Glasgow to students applying for MBA courses.

    Eligibility: Applicants must be citizens of specified countries, including India. They must have secured an unconditional offer for the September 2025 MBA programme intake or a conditional offer contingent only upon their IELTS score.

    Prizes & Rewards: A one-time scholarship of up to Rs 17,03,381.

    Last Date to Apply: July 21

    Application mode: Online and offline applications

    DTNEXT Bureau

