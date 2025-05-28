Begin typing your search...
Applications open for Glasgow MBA scholarship; here is how you can apply
They must have secured an unconditional offer for the September 2025 MBA programme intake or a conditional offer contingent only upon their IELTS score.
CHENNAI: It is offered by the University of Glasgow to students applying for MBA courses.
Eligibility: Applicants must be citizens of specified countries, including India. They must have secured an unconditional offer for the September 2025 MBA programme intake or a conditional offer contingent only upon their IELTS score.
Prizes & Rewards: A one-time scholarship of up to Rs 17,03,381.
Last Date to Apply: July 21
Application mode: Online and offline applicationsShort url: www.b4s.in/dtte/UGAS4
