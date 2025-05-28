Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDW BureauDW Bureau|28 May 2025 9:48 AM IST
    Applications open for Aston University Ferguson, UK scholarship; here is how you can apply
    CHENNAI: Merit-based scholarship offered by Aston University to students from India and African countries, who wish to pursue a Master's degree.

    Eligibility: Applicants must hold a conditional or unconditional offer for one of the specified degree courses. Students must have a 2:1 degree (or its equivalent) in a subject relevant to the course they are applying for. Applicants must submit a strong personal statement with their course application and be classified as self-funded students.

    Prizes & Rewards: A scholarship grant of up to £22,500.

    Last Date to Apply: June 30

    Application mode: Online and offline applications

