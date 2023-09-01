Amid China map row, Nepal says 'neighbours must respect' the Himalayan nation's map

KATHMANDU: Days after China released a 'standard map' showing its extended territory, Nepal government said on Friday that neighbours and the international community must respect the Himalayan nation's latest map, which was unanimously approved by the federal Parliament in 2020.

In response to media queries regarding the 'standard map' of China released on August 28, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the country unequivocally believes that “Nepal's map must be respected by our neighbours as well as the international community”.

Stating that Nepal stands firm and clear on its political and administrative map, the Ministry said the country remains committed to resolving the boundary matters through dialogue and diplomacy.

The new Chinese map has drawn strong reactions in Kathmandu for not showing the Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura areas as parts of the Nepali territory. Nepal’s new map issued in May 2020 included the three areas that are reportedly in Indian 'territory'. Kathmandu had issued the map a few months after India released its own map by including the areas.

The Chinese map released on Monday includes India's Arunachal Pradesh and the Aksai Chin region as part of it own territory.

The government of Nepal was under pressure from various quarters to speak up on the issue that depicted Nepal's old map. Five countries, including India, have objected to the map released by China.