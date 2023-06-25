Begin typing your search...

All restrictions on Russian highways lifted - TASS

Heavily armed Russian mercenaries who advanced most of the way to Moscow began turning back on Saturday

ByReutersReuters|25 Jun 2023 2:27 AM GMT
MOSCOW: All restrictions previously imposed on highways in Russia have been lifted, the TASS news agency said early on Sunday, citing the Federal Road Agency.

Heavily armed Russian mercenaries who advanced most of the way to Moscow began turning back on Saturday, de-escalating a major challenge to President Vladimir Putin's grip on power, in a move their leader said would avoid bloodshed.

