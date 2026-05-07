AirAsia bets big on efficiency with order for 150 Airbus A220 jets listed for USD 19 billion

The deal was announced Thursday at an Airbus factory in Mirabel, Quebec. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney attended.

Airlines are modernising their fleets and moving to better manage rising costs by purchasing fuel-efficient narrow-body jets.

The Iran war has added to those pressures, pushing prices for all sorts of fuels higher.

AirAsia said in a statement that the A220 aircraft is more fuel efficient and emits less carbon, helping to boost efficiency and better cope with high fuel prices and other costs.