Air raid sirens sound over Jordan's capital as Iranian drone attack targets Israel

DUBAI: Air raid sirens sounded over Jordan's capital Friday as Iranian drones were inbound to target Israel in retaliation for Israel's strikes on Iran.

Two Iraqi security officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation, said that more than 100 drones launched from Iran toward Israel were tracked crossing Iraqi airspace.

Residents of Iraq's Diyala province, which borders Iran, reported hearing the sound of aircraft and explosions from strikes inside Iranian territory early Friday. Some later said they saw drones launched from Iran heading toward Israel.

The Israeli military said it was intercepting the drones outside Israeli territory.