Air-raid alerts across Ukraine over Russian missile launches

KIEV: Air-raid alerts were sounded across Ukraine on Monday, with the country's Air Force confirming missile launches from Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers and MiG-31K fighters.

The alerts were sounded at about 6 a.m., and it lasted for over two hours, the Ukrainska Pravda newspaper reported.

"Enemy Su-35/Su-34 activity in the north.The threat of use of aircraft missile weapons," the Ukrainian Air Force said in a social media post.

It went on to say that there was "missile danger" in the areas where alerts had been sounded.

"There is a threat of cruise missile launches from Tu-95MS aircraft. A total of 11 Tu-95MS strategic bombers are in the air. Do not ignore the air-raid warning! Take shelter."

After more than two hours later, an all clear was given at 8.24 a.m., the Ukrainska Pravda added.

Last week, 25 people were killed and more than 100 injured in one of the deadliest attacks on Russia since it invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

The attack followed a recent huge wave of Russian strikes on Ukraine, which killed dozens and injured over 160.

Those strikes were described by Kiev as Russia's biggest missile bombardment of the war so far.