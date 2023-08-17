'AIME testimony to India's deep linkages with ASEAN countries'

SINGAPORE: The recently held maiden ASEAN-India Maritime Exercise (AIME) was a testimony to the deep historic and cultural linkages India and ASEAN countries have, which are being further strengthened through vibrant economic engagements as well as a growing sense of a "progressive future for all,", India’s High Commissioner to Singapore Shilpak Ambule has said.

He Singapore’s efforts to strengthen New Delhi’s connect with the ASEAN only exemplifies the mutual commitment in furtherance of India’s Act East Policy.

Ambule was talking to the media on Wednesday at a reception held onboard the Indian Naval Ship ‘Kulish’ at the Changi Naval Base prior to commencing another maritime multi-national maritime exercise this week.

India’s active and positive contribution in numerous ASEAN-led mechanisms, namely the ASEAN Regional Forum and ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus, as well as India’s support for strengthening of the East Asia Summit has been acknowledged by the ASEAN member countries, he noted.

“Navies of our countries enjoy longstanding, close and robust bilateral ties,” said the High Commissioner, thanking the Republic of Singapore Navy for its hospitality in hosting Kulish at the Changi Naval Base.

“The joint exercises that the Indian Navy has been conducting with the Republic of Singapore Navy in its annual bilateral calendar celebrates its 30th year in 2023, which is indicative of the mutual trust and respect that both navies have developed through concerted efforts over past decades,” he said.

The Indian Navy and the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) co-hosted AIME from May 2-8, involving nine ships, six aircraft and over 1,800 personnel from the ASEAN’s 10 member states besides India.

INS Kulish is in Singapore to participate in the multinational South East Asian Cooperation and Training Exercise, SEACAT-23, said Cdr Ashish Delsaria, Commanding Officer of INS Kulish.

SEACAT 2023 aims to enhance interoperability and collaboration on maritime security challenges with the participating nations. It is being held from August 14-25.

The guided missile Corvette of the Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC), based at Port Blair, on Tuesday celebrated the 77th Independence Day with the Indian High Commission in Singapore, which was attended by more than 1,000 Indian diaspora.

Built at the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, Kolkata, the ship was commissioned on August 20, 2001, and would celebrate its 22nd anniversary in the coming days.