After 12-day gap, Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv, says Ukraine military official

KYIV: Russia launched an overnight drone attack on Kyiv on Saturday, after a 12-day break, a senior Ukrainian military official said, Al Jazeera reported.

"Another enemy attack on Kyiv," Al Jazeera quoted Serhiy Popko, a colonel general who heads Kyiv's military administration, saying in a post on the Telegram channel early on Sunday.

“At this moment, there is no information about possible casualties or damage,” he said.

The attack came a day after Ukrainian officials reported more civilian casualties from Russian shelling in the country’s east and south.

At least three civilians were killed and 17 were wounded on Friday and overnight on Saturday, in the eastern front-line Donetsk region according to Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

The Ukrainian General Staff reported that fierce clashes continued in three areas in Donetsk where it said Russia has massed troops and attempted to advance. It named the outskirts of three cities – Bakhmut, Lyman and Marinka – as front-line hot spots, AL Jazeera reported.

In addition to this, five people including a child were wounded in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, on Friday as well as in overnight attacks, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

He said that Russian forces launched 82 artillery, drone, mortar shell and rocket attacks on the province, which is cut in two by a stretch of the 1,500km (930 miles) front line and still reeling from flooding unleashed by the collapse earlier this month of a major Dnipro River dam.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine’s northwest, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the country’s top military command and atomic energy officials at the Rivne nuclear power plant to discuss “the security of our northern regions and our measures to strengthen them”, Al Jazeera reported.