Begin typing your search...

    Afghanistan pulls out from Twenty20 tri-series in Pakistan after 3 cricketers die in airstrike

    The ACB said in a post on social media Saturday that the cricketers were “targeted during a gathering” in Urgun district when they returned home after playing a friendly cricket match in Sharana, the capital of Paktika province.

    AuthorPTIPTI|18 Oct 2025 11:24 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-10-18 07:10:08  )
    Afghanistan pulls out from Twenty20 tri-series in Pakistan after 3 cricketers die in airstrike
    X

    Afghanistan Cricket (AP)

    ISLAMABAD: The Afghanistan Cricket Board has withdrawn its national team from next month's Twenty20 tri-series in Pakistan after it claimed three local cricketers died due to Pakistan military strikes in southeastern Paktika province on Friday.

    The ACB said in a post on social media Saturday that the cricketers were “targeted during a gathering” in Urgun district when they returned home after playing a friendly cricket match in Sharana, the capital of Paktika province.

    “The ACB considers this a great loss for Afghanistan's sports community, its athletes, and the cricketing family,” the ACB said.

    “In response of this tragic incident and as a gesture of respect to the victims, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has decided to withdraw from participating in the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I Series.”

    The tri-series, also featuring Sri Lanka, was due to be played in between Nov. 17-29 in Rawalpindi and Lahore as part of teams' preparations for next year's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

    It would have been second tri-series featuring Pakistan and Afghanistan in four months after both teams competed in a three-nation tournament in United Arab Emirates in September. Pakistan beat Afghanistan in the final of that tournament.

    AfganistanPakistanCricket series
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X