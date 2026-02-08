Afghanistan: Eight killed in gas cylinder explosion in Kabul

According to the statement, the incident occurred in Police District 21 when a family was using a gas heater to warm their home during cold winter weather. The cylinder exploded due to a gas leak, resulting in the fatalities, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Most households in Afghanistan, which lack widespread modern heating infrastructure, rely on gas cylinders or traditional stoves to heat their homes during harsh winters. Such accidents, often caused by gas leaks and explosions, are a recurring hazard in the impoverished country.

On February 5, three people, all women from the same family, were killed and another was injured after a gas cylinder exploded inside a house in eastern Afghanistan's Khost province on Thursday evening, provincial police spokesman Tahir Ehrar said.