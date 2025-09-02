Begin typing your search...
Afghanistan earthquake death toll passes 1,400, says Taliban government spokesman
More than 3,000 people are injured, Zabihullah Mujahid said on social platform X.
JALALABAD: The death toll from a major earthquake in eastern Afghanistan has passed 1,400, a Taliban government spokesman said Tuesday.
More than 3,000 people are injured, Zabihullah Mujahid said on social platform X.
The strong 6.0 magnitude quake in mountainous regions struck late Sunday when people were asleep, destroying homes and levelling entire villages.
Next Story