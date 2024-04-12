Afghan girls, deprived of education says 'no joy' during Eid holidays

KABUL: Amid the Taliban's restrictions on the basic rights of women, and girls to attain education, female students in Afghanistan have expressed that their lack of education has diminished the spirit of Eid holidays, reported TOLONews.

Despite this, they remain hopeful that school doors will open for them within this year.

Ayesha, who has been waiting for schools to reopen for more than two years, told TOLOnews: "Our Eid has become like ordinary days and has no joy. Unlike in the past, when we used to get holidays from school and the next day was Eid, it was very delightful, and we enjoyed our holidays," as he expressed her angst over rights of women in the country.

Girls in grades six and up, angered by the ongoing closure of school gates, once again requested that the Taliban open the schools for them.

Ghazal, another student, stated, "Our appeal to the Islamic Emirate is to open the schools as an Eid present for us. "We want our schools to reopen."

Whereas, another student, Sheila stated, "I would have graduated from school this year and not wasted my youth. Our only request to the Islamic Emirate is that the schools be reopened so that we can make up for the lost time in the future years."

Meanwhile, Farhad Abrar, a university professor, on the negative impact of girls' school closures, said: "The closure of schools for girls above sixth grade, universities, and now other educational institutions like courses and institutes means that we are heading towards a serious regression where illiterate mothers are raising illiterate children for society," reported TOLOnews.

More than two and a half years have passed and with the start of the 1403 solar academic year, the Taliban has yet to make any new statements regarding the reopening of schools for girls above sixth grade. As the Taliban solidifies its control over Afghanistan, the humanitarian crisis in the country has worsened.

With infrastructure crumbling and essential services disrupted, millions are at risk of starvation and disease. Humanitarian organisations struggle to provide aid amidst security concerns and logistical challenges.

The ban on girls' schools since the Taliban takeover has led to a generation of girls deprived of education, perpetuating cycles of poverty and inequality.