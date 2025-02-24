"A great day for Germany," US President congratulates CDU's win in national election

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump congratulated the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) on their victory in Germany's national election on Sunday (local time).

Trump drew parallels between the circumstances of the election in Germany and the political situation in the United States, asserting that Germans had grown tired of a "no common sense agenda."

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said, "Looks like the conservative party in Germany has won the very big and highly anticipated election. Much like the USA, the people of Germany got tired of the no common sense agenda, especially on energy and immigration, that has prevailed for so many years. This is a great day for Germany, and for the United States of America under the leadership of a gentleman named Donald J. Trump. Congratulations to all -- many more victories to follow!!!"

Germany's center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) is set to return to power, with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) as the second-largest party, according to exit polls. The election was dominated by concerns over immigration, the economy, and the return of US President Donald Trump, CNN reported. French President Emmanuel Macron said he spoke to Friedrich Merz, congratulating him on his victory.

UK Prime Minister Kier Starmer, too, congratulated Merz on his win, and said the UK looked forward to working with the new government to deepen their already strong relationship.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he looked forward to 'protect lives' alongwith the new government in Germany.

The CDU's party headquarters were filled with cheers and applause on Sunday evening as the exit polls were revealed and it became clear that the opposition party was set to become the largest group after Sunday's election. Outside the building, a small group of protesters had gathered to demonstrate against what they perceive as party leader Friedrich Merz's hard line on immigration, CNN reported.

Merz declared victory at the event in central Berlin, as he told supporters "Let's get the party started," an apparent nod to wanting to get coalition negotiations underway quickly, as per CNN.