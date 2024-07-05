Begin typing your search...

89 migrants found dead at sea off Mauritania

Nine people, including a five-year-old girl, were rescued by the Mauritanian coast guard, the report said.

5 July 2024
MAURITANIA: Mauritanian coast guards recovered the bodies of 89 illegal migrants near N'Diago, southwestern Mauritania, local media has reported.

The migrants were aboard a large traditional fishing boat that was stranded off the Atlantic Ocean, four kilometres from the town of N'Diago, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Mauritanian News Agency.

The boat, which left the Senegalese-Gambia border six days ago towards Europe, had 170 migrants on board, the report quoted survivors as saying.

