6.2-magnitude quake hits Philippines

MANILA: An offshore earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 rocked Cagayan province in the northern Philippines on Wednesday, authorities said.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake, which occurred at 11.35 a.m, hit at a depth of 10 km, about 22 km northeast of Dalupiri, an island village in Calayan town, reports Xinhua news agency.

The institute said the tectonic quake will trigger aftershocks but will not cause damage.

The archipelagic Philippines has frequent seismic activities due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire".