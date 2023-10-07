6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan

KABUL: An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 jolted Afghanistan on Saturday. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 12:11:02 pm today at a depth of 21 Km.

The quake struck at latitude of 34.78 and Longitude of 61.81 at a depth of 21 Km in Afghanistan, the NCS said in a tweet.

No reports of casualties have surfaced yet. Further details awaited. Earlier, on Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter Scale hit Afghanistan's Fayzabad, the NCS said. The earthquake occurred at 16:29:08 (IST) and struck at a depth of 10 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.7, Occurred on 03-10-2023, 16:29:08 IST, Lat: 36.54 & Long: 71.20, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 85km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," posted NCS on X.