6 killed in road accident in Nepal

The incident occurred when jeep, with seven people onboard, was heading to Daldale in the district

ByIANSIANS|12 Nov 2023 5:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-12 17:00:56.0  )
KATHMANDU: At least six people were killed and another injured when a jeep rammed into a roadside building in Nawalparasi district of Nepal on Sunday.

The incident occurred when jeep, with seven people onboard, was heading to Daldale in the district, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Six people died on the spot. The critically injured is undergoing treatment at Chitwan Medical College," said Kalpana Shrestha, the chief district officer.

He told Xinhua that a preliminary report suggests the jeep lost control after its brake failed.

