Begin typing your search...

5.6 magnitude quake hits Japan

The temblor that hit the region at 2122 GMT on Thursday was epicentered at 31.09 degrees north latitude and 141.86 degrees east longitude

ByIANSIANS|22 Sep 2023 5:51 AM GMT
5.6 magnitude quake hits Japan
X

Representative image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

TOKYO: A 5.6 magnitude quake jolted southeast of Honshu in Japan, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The temblor that hit the region at 2122 GMT on Thursday was epicentered at 31.09 degrees north latitude and 141.86 degrees east longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.

Its depth was 10.0 km.

WorldEarthquakeJapan earthquake5.6 magnitude quake
IANS

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X