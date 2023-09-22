Begin typing your search...
5.6 magnitude quake hits Japan
TOKYO: A 5.6 magnitude quake jolted southeast of Honshu in Japan, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
The temblor that hit the region at 2122 GMT on Thursday was epicentered at 31.09 degrees north latitude and 141.86 degrees east longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.
Its depth was 10.0 km.
