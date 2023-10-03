5.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Nepal

KATHMANDU: A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal on Tuesday afternoon, with tremors felt as far as Delhi-NCR, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre.



The earthquake struck at 2.40 p.m., with its epicentre recorded in Talkot, Bajhang.

Although the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre has put the magnitude at 5.3, India's National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said the temblor measured 6.2 on the Richter scale.

Tremors of the quake was felt in capital Kathmandu, as well as its neigbourings districts of Doti, Accham, Bajura, and other areas within the Sudur Paschim province.

As a result of the ongoing aftershocks, residents have fled from homes and buildings as a safety measure.

According to some initial.reports, some houses were completely or partially destroyed in the earthquake.

There were no immeiate information regarding casualties and injuries.