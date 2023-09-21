Begin typing your search...

5.1-magnitude quake hits Indonesia

The temblor that rocked the region at 0407 GMT was epicentered at 0.32 degrees north latitude and 98.70 degrees east longitude

ByIANSIANS|21 Sep 2023 6:00 AM GMT
5.1-magnitude quake hits Indonesia
Representative image

JAKARTA: A 5.1 magnitude quake hit Indonesia's Northern Sumatra province on Thursday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.

The temblor that rocked the region at 0407 GMT was epicentered at 0.32 degrees north latitude and 98.70 degrees east longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.

Its depth was 10.0 km.

IANS

