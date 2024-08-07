5 killed in helicopter crash in Nepal

KATHMANDU: At least 5 persons were killed in Nepal on Wednesday when a helicopter crashed in the mountains northwest of Kathmandu.

Police have recovered five dead bodies from the crash site in Ward No 7 of Shivapuri Rural Municipality, Nuwakot, Myrepublica newspaper reported.

The Air Dynasty helicopter, 9N-AJD, was en route to Rasuwa from Kathmandu when it crashed.

The helicopter took off from Kathmandu at 1:54 PM but lost contact just three minutes after takeoff.

Citing a police official, the paper said that the bodies of two men, one woman and the pilot were recovered from the crash site.

One body has not been identified yet as it is charred beyond recognition, it added.